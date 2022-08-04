Back-to-School 2022: See a full list of start dates for Gulf Coast Alabama schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students and parents are getting ready for the start of the new school year. FOX 10 News has you covered on when classes start across the Gulf Coast.

Find your school’s first day below:

Thursday, August 4

Monday, August 8

Tuesday, August 9

August 10 - 12

---

