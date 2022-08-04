Be on lookout for showers, storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got more chances for showers and storms so be on the lookout for these as you go about your day. Rain coverage will remain at 60% which is what it was yesterday.

The threats stay the same, heavy rain and lightning. Some good news is that we’ll see a reduction in the number of storms tomorrow which is fantastic for those of you with outdoor plans. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s and for the next seven days the high temps will be in the 88-91 degree range each day. I

n the Tropics, things remain quiet for now.

