Celebrate National Oyster Day with SOCU

National Oyster Day is Friday, August 5. Michael Fields, Executive Chef of SOCU Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar, joined Chelsey and Jennifer on Studio10 with a few fan favorites.

“From Fried Lobster Deviled Eggs to Oprah’s Favorite Shrimp & Grits , the restaurant focuses on seafood and elevated southern food -- with a reinvention on classic southern traditions.

Other menu items at SOCU Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar will include Charbroiled Oysters/SOCU Signature Oysters, Jalapeno Creamed Corn, Seafood Dressing, Hennessey Peach Cobbler, Fried Chicken and Waffles, Double Fried Pork Chop with Crawfish Gravy, Cajun Lamb Lollipops and Oprah’s Favorite Stone Ground Grits (which include shaved parmesan and garlic topped with Gulf shrimp).”

For more information, please visit: http://www.socumobile.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.