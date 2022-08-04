City of Mobile Parks and Recreation: August Events

EVENTS for AUGUST

8.12.22 – ArtWalk –

Friday July 12th – Cathedral Square

During the month of August we will be celebrating Make Up Artists! This is a group of artists, which we have never featured/highlighted before during ArtWalk. We sent out a survey to see if there was interest from this community and nearly 50 local make up artists replied to us. Once we gathered who was interested, a sub-set of these people said they would be willing to help plan. The group decided to do a “showcase” type of event which would allow different types of makeup to be featured throughout the night. Everything from glam/beauty/wedding to Halloween/costume/etc. will be able to be seen at ArtWalk next Friday!

8.12.22 – Roll Mobile

Friday July 12th – Bienville Square – 6:00-9:00pm

Roll Mobile is returning for Year #2! We are, once again, turning the streets around Bienville Square into a huge, outdoor, roller skating rink! Grab your skates and get ready to ROLL, Mobile! Listen to a live DJ and skate the square from 6:00-9:00pm (during ArtWalk)! Roller Skates and Roller blades only. No Skateboards, Hover Boards, or Scooters allowed.

8.13.22 - Saturdays at the Coop

Saturday July 13th - Cooper Riverside Park 7:00-10:00pm

We continue our Saturdays at the Coop season with a yacht rock night! We are encouraging anyone who wants to pull up a boat to do so and tie off at Cooper Riverside Park. We have Disco Kiss who will be performing and they will be playing their decades of rock show. They will do three 45 minute sets, each one of music from a different decade. Bring your chairs, blankets, snacks, and etc. and meet us at the park for a night of music!

8.26.22 – Friday Night Live

Friday August 26th – Downtown Mobile – Dauphin Street – 6:00-11:00pm

It is time for our next installment of Friday Night Live. This is our quarterly concert series, which brings bands of different genres together for a night of music! This month we are featuring Gospel and Jazz. The Nu Image Gospel Group and Jazz Musician Kyle Turner will be performing for us. The DJ will begin at 6PM and the first band takes the stage at 7PM. Come downtown, grab some food at a local restaurant, grab a drink from a local bar, bring your chair and hang out with us for some family friendly fun!

- Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or any food trucks wishing to participate in any events can reach out to us at MPRDevents@cityofmobile.org

- More information about these events, and more can be found on social media [Facebook and Instagram]@MobileParksAndRec @CityOfMobileEvents

..or on our website: www.MobileParksAndRec.org

- Anyone interested in Volunteering can reach out to: mprdvolunteers@cityofmobile.org

City of Mobile: Parks and Recreation

48 N Sage Ave. Mobile, AL

@MobileParksAndRec

@CityOfMobileEvents

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.