‘Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation’ on Disney+

Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation is available to stream on Disney+ tomorrow! Chelsey spoke with Yvette Nicole Brown, the voice of one of the characters, on Studio10. Yvette says this is the perfect movie for the whole family to enjoy. You can watch Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation starting August 5.



