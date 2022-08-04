Advertise With Us
Major crash shuts down I-10 eastbound lanes in Tillman’s Corner

A multiple-vehicle crash has shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Tillman’s Corner.
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash has shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Tillman’s Corner.

Motorists traveling east are advised to take other routes, including Old Pascagoula Road to U.S. 90.

The eastbound lanes are closed from Exit 13 at Theodore Dawes Road to Exit 17A-B at Rangeline Road.

