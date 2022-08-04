Major crash shuts down I-10 eastbound lanes in Tillman’s Corner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash has shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Tillman’s Corner.

Motorists traveling east are advised to take other routes, including Old Pascagoula Road to U.S. 90.

The eastbound lanes are closed from Exit 13 at Theodore Dawes Road to Exit 17A-B at Rangeline Road.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.