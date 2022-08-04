Mobile County students head back to the classroom for the first day of school

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For some, the end of summer came just a little too fast.

“I was hoping it wasn’t right at the beginning of August but overall it wasn’t too bad,” said eighth-grader Trace Vaughn.

Students at Denton School of Technology were ready to get back to the classroom.

“For all the people and all the connections I made last year and just to learn,” said seventh-grader Jack Hoyle.

For some students, the new school year and a new grade level comes with a little bit of nerves.

“Just trying to get used to being the oldest one here,” said eighth-grader McKenzie Perine.

Those nerves quickly turned to excitement for their new classes.

“Taking African American history,” added Perine. “I think it’s a good class for everyone to take.”

“Probably the new classes like civics and life science those are new from this year,” Hoyle.

“The only thing I’ve been involved with so far is just the e-sports team but I’m thinking this year I’ll try out for the archery team,” said Vaughn.

It’s only day one but the students already have some big goals for the year.

“For A.C.E.S. we want to do really good and win all the competitions,” said Hoyle.

And others are sticking to the basics.

“I just don’t want to make any waves,” said Vaughn.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.