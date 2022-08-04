Mobile police reminding drivers to slow down as thousands of kids return to school

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is giving a little bit of homework to drivers as thousands of kids prepare to go back to school Thursday morning.

Corporal Ryan Blakely told FOX10 for the first couple of weeks, speeding is the biggest issue when it comes to school zones.

“The first couple of weeks is just getting people acclimated to school being in. And getting people to realize that hey, I need to slow down in these school zones. I need to watch out for the flashing lights on the buses. I need to be mindful of the kids crossing the streets,” Cpl. Blakely said

He wants to remind drivers that some children walk to and from school.

“Some of the kids walking to school, it being their first time, they may not be aware of the dangers that being so close to roadway can cause,” Cpl. Blakely said

And Cpl. Blakely said parents can be proactive as well.

“Parents if you can, get with your administrators at the school. Find out the do’s and don’ts of dropping your kids off and picking them up. Where to pick them up at, and where to drop them off at,” Cpl. Blakely said

The biggest tip for drivers is to slow down. Speeding tickets in school zones can come with a high cost according to MPD.

