Multiple sewer overflows reported in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Water Works & Sewer has reported on sanitary sewer overflows that has resulted in spillages totaling more than 300,000 gallons this week, according to the Mobile County Health Department.

On Monday and Tuesday, an overflow at the intersection of Chin and Butts streets released about 126,000 gallons. The ultimate destination was Three Mile Creek.

On those same days, approximately 24,750 gallons overflowed at the intersection of North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Wood Street, affecting Chickasaw Creek.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) said heavy rainfall combined with inflow and localized flooding caused the overflows in both of those instances.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, a hydraulic overload of the wastewater treatment plant and a low-lying outfall line was to blame for an overflow of about 198,000 gallons at the intersection of Chin and Butts streets, affecting Three Mile Creek, according to ADEM.

Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, health officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should exercise caution when using Chickasaw Creek and Three Mile Creek for recreational purposes because of these overflows.

All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

