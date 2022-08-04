Recipe: Rouses Brined Chicken

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1 gallon of unsweetened tea, or water

¾ cup salt

⅔ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup soy sauce

3½- to 4-pound whole chicken, brined

Dijon mustard

Rouses BBQ Rub

Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

STEPS:

Prepare the brine: In a large pot combine 1 gallon tea or water, salt, sugar, and soy sauce, and bring to a simmer over high heat, stirring to help dissolve the salt and sugar. Remove from heat; let cool to room temperature.

Place the chicken in a deep container large enough to hold it and the brine. Pour the cooled brine over the chicken. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours.

Set up your smoker for cooking at 250°F.

Remove the chicken from the brine and pat the skin dry with paper towels.

Slather the chicken with mustard, getting the surface just wet enough for the rub to stick. Coat the top, sides, and bottom of the chicken with the rub, and season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Place the chicken on the grill grate of your smoker, breast side up. Cook until breasts reach an internal temperature of 165°F, and thighs 175°F, about 2 hours.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

