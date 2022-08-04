Scattered storms hang around

(WALA) - An upper tough will track further west, lowering our rain chances a bit for Friday. We still are on the edge of the Bermuda Ridge at the surface. This feature is promoting an influx in moisture. So, we still have a chance of scattered thunderstorms.

We should see a return to more likely chances for scattered storms by the weekend. Rain chances are especially higher again by Sunday.

Tropical storm formation is not expected in the next five days in the Atlantic Basin.

We normally see an increase in tropical activity by the middle of August. So, now is the time to prepare for the more significant part of the tropical season.

