Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Scattered storms hang around

By Jason Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - An upper tough will track further west, lowering our rain chances a bit for Friday. We still are on the edge of the Bermuda Ridge at the surface. This feature is promoting an influx in moisture. So, we still have a chance of scattered thunderstorms.

We should see a return to more likely chances for scattered storms by the weekend. Rain chances are especially higher again by Sunday.

Tropical storm formation is not expected in the next five days in the Atlantic Basin.

We normally see an increase in tropical activity by the middle of August. So, now is the time to prepare for the more significant part of the tropical season.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Today's Outlook for Thursday Evening, Aug. 4, 2022 from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Thursday Evening, Aug. 4, 2022 from FOX10 News
Midmorning Weather Update for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 from FOX10 News
Rain chances to drop later in the day
Midmorning Weather Update for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 from FOX10 News
Midmorning Weather Update for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 from FOX10 News
Early Morning Weather Update for Thursday Aug. 4, 2022
Early Morning Weather Update for Thursday Aug. 4, 2022