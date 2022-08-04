Three suspects heading to grand jury following the murder of an 11-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a little over two months since 11-year-old Lequinten Morrissette was killed in his home. Three of the five suspects accused of his murder were in court today.

This is the second time the family of Lequinten Morrissette has listened as investigators pieced together details of the night he was shot and killed. One suspect, Cameron Walker, was in court two months ago when a judge found enough evidence to send the case to a grand jury.

A detective testified that Lequinten’s mother, Laquita Bradley, came home to find someone had broken into her house on Duval Street. A friend of Bradley’s went outside to see if anyone might have done it. That’s when investigators say he confronted a group of men in a field across the street. Investigators say those men were Cameron Walker, Tyreke Dubose, Anthony Shinn, William Anderson, and another man.

The detective said that after the friend noticed the suspects had guns, he headed back to Bradley’s house. The detective says the suspects then began firing at the house as Bradley and her friend dove for cover.

Shortly after, they found Lequinten inside the home, dead from a gunshot to the neck.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker says another suspect could also be charged. There are a total of five suspects.

“We have a lead and identification as to the fifth suspect, but that hasn’t been confirmed sufficient enough to warrant charges at this point,” stated Walker.

While Walker wants justice for Lequinten and his family, he says stopping gun violence is top priority.

“What I hope is that in the future, we can put an end to senseless gun violence in our community,” added Walker. “That’s what the state wants.”

FOX10 News spoke to Dubose’s attorney, and he says that his client was not involved in the shooting.

“The physical and forensic evidence says Dubose turned over any weapons he owned and they tested those weapons. The weapons came back negative for any fire that matched shell cases that they found of his gun’s caliber,” said Marcus Foxx, Defense Attorney for Tyreke Dubose.

Right now, all four suspects are charged with felony murder and several other gun charges. The district attorney says the charges could be upgraded to capital murder for one or more of the defendants in the future.

