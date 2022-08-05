Baldwin County Planning Commission shoots down proposal to build new subdivision

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -There was a big debate Thursday night in Baldwin County.

A proposal to build a new subdivision was shot down by the planning commission.

The subdivision, Sherwood Grove, was not something many people in the community were in favor of.

A lot of people showed up, and showed out, to let commissioners know they would fight developers to keep their lifestyles, intact.

Every citizen that signed up to speak at the meeting, spoke against it.

The entire room applauded when the planning commission voted 5-4 denying the motion for it to move forward.

Carl Paziti, one of the residents who spoke up, says he’s had four generations of his family live in the area.

“This problem will exist forever until I leave my property,” Paziti said.

The subdivision would have been located off of Sherwood Highlands Road, just south of County Road 24 near Fish River.

It would take up over 50 acres and a total of 166 lots.

Paziti feared drainage would be a huge headache.

“This subdivision drains half of its water onto my property, our property,” Paziti said.

But that wasn’t the only concern.

Many people also thought it would create a traffic nightmare.

“Three 90-degree turns, 90 degrees, to get into there,” Phillip Norris said. “The traffic studies are inadequate.”

Daniel Lacoste felt the commission made the right decision by listening to the concerns of the people and not the developers.

“These are the people that ya’ll are supposed to take care of. Ya’ll are sworn an oath to take care and uphold and to protect these people not the developers,” Lacoste said.

Most of the people against the development aren’t against growth, they just want it to be more structured.

Baldwin County, by the way, remains the state’s fastest-growing county.

