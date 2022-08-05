Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Florida teen dies from injuries sustained in Baldwin County wreck

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Navarre, Fla., teen critically injured in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week in Baldwin County died Thursday at an area hospital, authorities said.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 10 about five miles east of Loxley. The youth was critically injured when the 2011 Audi Q5 the teen was a driving left the roadway and crashed into the back of a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Darryl L. Webb, 57, of Harvey, La., according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The teen was taken to a local hospital and later died from injuries sustained during the crash.

The victim’s name and age were not released.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

After a 5-7 finish last season. The Jags are looking to turn it up under second year head coach...
South Alabama hits the field for the first day of fall practice
Police say they have surveillance video of Dailey dropping a folded-up dollar in the grass...
Orange Beach PD: Foley woman arrested after leaving fentanyl wrapped in money in front of police department
Focus Women's Conference seeks nominations for 2nd Annual Focus 40/40 Awards
Focus Women’s Conference seeks nominations for 2nd Annual Focus 40/40 Awards
Derrius Donae Griffin.
‘You made a very bad decision’ – judge sentences man for scuffle with Thomasville cops
Bishop State, Airbus hold FlightPath9 ceremony
Bishop State, Airbus hold FlightPath9 ceremony