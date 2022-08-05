Florida teen dies from injuries sustained in Baldwin County wreck

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Navarre, Fla., teen critically injured in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week in Baldwin County died Thursday at an area hospital, authorities said.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 10 about five miles east of Loxley. The youth was critically injured when the 2011 Audi Q5 the teen was a driving left the roadway and crashed into the back of a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Darryl L. Webb, 57, of Harvey, La., according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The teen was taken to a local hospital and later died from injuries sustained during the crash.

The victim’s name and age were not released.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.