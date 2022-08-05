Focus Women’s Conference seeks nominations for 2nd Annual Focus 40/40 Awards

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An upcoming event honors Alabama women across the state and officials are seeking nominees. It is the 2nd Annual Focus 40/40 Awards.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Devin Ford to learn more about it.

Focus 40/40 Awards

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets: https//focuswc.com/tickets/

