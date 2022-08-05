Monkeypox vaccine now available in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department has received its initial allocation of vaccine for the Monkeypox virus. To help prevent illness from the virus, the MCHD will offer vaccine and monitor for early signs of illness in eligible persons.

Family Health is the primary care division of MCHD. Clients who take part in Family Health’s Ryan White Program should make an appointment to receive the Jynneos vaccine by calling 251-690-8889.

Other individuals interested in receiving the vaccine may register through MCHD’s Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Control at this link -- https://redcap.link/MPXmchd. If the client meets the Alabama Department of Public Health’s expanded criteria for the vaccine, MCHD staff will contact the client by phone or email to provide information on the availability of the vaccine and instructions on getting vaccinated.

Clients may also sign up for the vaccine through MCHD’s smartphone app under “More” and then “Sign Up for Monkeypox Vaccination.” The app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play. Search “My MCHD Health Check” or visit the following link to download the app -- https://apps.myocv.com/share/a65536603.

Because of the limited supply of vaccine at this time, post-exposure prophylaxis will only be made available to those who are known to have been exposed within the previous 14 days to a person with Monkeypox, or to a person attending an event at a venue where Monkeypox virus was known to have been transmitted.

ADPH reports cases of Monkeypox to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the case count is available on the CDC webpage. As part of the investigative process, MCHD interviews the person with Monkeypox, monitors contacts, and provides information regarding vaccine or treatment, as indicated.

For more information about Monkeypox, call MCHD’s Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Control at 251-690-8175.

SOURCE: Mobile County Health Department

