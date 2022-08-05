Orange Beach PD: Foley woman arrested after leaving fentanyl wrapped in money in front of police department

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Twenty-six-year-old Sarah Dailey now facing serious charges after an incident in front of the Orange Beach Police Department. Police say they have surveillance video of Dailey dropping a folded-up dollar in the grass Sunday morning. An officer found it later that evening.

“He went to log it into our lost and found property. When he began unfolding the dollar bill a white powdery substance spilled out on him,” said Lieutenant Trent Johnson.

A supervisor tested the powder which they say tested positive for fentanyl.

“Both officers were checked by medical personnel and ultimately cleared, they were ok we very glad for that,” said Johnson.

Fentanyl is a very strong opioid which can be dangerous if a person is exposed. Lt. Trent Johnson says Orange Beach officers are trained that even the most minuscule amounts can be deadly. What’s worse is in this case the dollar was in front of Orange Beach PD for around ten hours.

“If a child had picked up and been exposed to that same amount again I think we’d be looking at a very different incident and we would be looking at very different charges for Ms. Dailey,” added Johnson.

This is the second time a dollar with fentanyl has been found in Orange Beach. Johnson is warning people to be careful if they come across money lying in the street.

“Especially if you see something that is very tightly folded up leave it alone because I think at this point we’re looking at those being exclusively used for the concealment of narcotics at this point,” said Johnson.

Dailey is still behind bars in the Baldwin County Jail and has been charged with reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.