Pensacola crash could be 20th death in U.S. connected to faulty air bags

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A warning to drivers -- who may not even know they’re potentially in danger. We’re learning a deadly accident last month in Pensacola that claimed the life of a 23-year-old man could be the 20th death in the U.S., connected to faulty airbags.

It’s regarding the Takata air bag recall and the importance of getting the problem fixed.

The crash happened July 7th in Pensacola -- after the driver’s side airbag of a 2006 Ford Ranger inflator apparently exploded -- spewing shrapnel and killing the driver.

The exploding Takata air bags are the largest automotive recall in history -- more than 100-million vehicles recalled worldwide, 67-million here in the U.S.

In total 19 major automakers are involved -- older vehicles with long-term exposure to hot, humid conditions are especially affected.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urges consumers to not drive the following vehicles -- unless they are going straight to a dealership to have them repaired immediately:

2001-2002 Honda Civic

2001-2002 Honda Accord

2002-2003 Acura TL

2002 Honda CR-V

2002 Honda Odyssey

2003 Acura CL

2003 Honda Pilot

Certain 2006 Ford Ranger (Ford Advises do not drive)

Certain 2006 Mazda B-Series (Mazda advises do not drive)

According to the NHTSA -- new tests show a far higher risk than other recalled Takata air bags. On the list 2006 Ford Ranger -- like the deadly crash in Pensacola.

Despite the urgent airbag safety recalls going out -- millions remain unrepaired and even involve some passenger air bags.

Click here to see if your vehicle is part of the recall.

