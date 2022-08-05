Power 88 FM celebrates 30 years on the Gulf Coast

Power 88 FM is a local 100,000 station that is owned and operated by Goforth Media, Inc. Their office is located in Spanish Fort, AL. Their coverage area reaches from approximately Milton, FL to Biloxi, MS. Power 88 FM went on the air in 1992 and they are celebrating our 30th Anniversary this year. Kenny Fowler, Music Director, has been with Power 88 for 25 years. He joined Chelsey on Studio10 with more.

For more information, visit their website www.goforth.org

