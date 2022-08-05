Advertise With Us
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Novelis at Baldwin County Mega Site

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
A new Perspectives with Eric Reynolds hits the Fox10 lineup tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

Eric explores a new company to our area, Novelis. It is a global leader in aluminum products and solutions and the world’s largest aluminum recycler. According to Baldwin County Commissioners, Novelis will be an anchor tenant at the mega site. Learn more tomorrow on Perspectives with Eric Reynolds.

