Recipe: Creole Seafood Bucatini at Margaux

A brand new restaurant is in Mobile! The folks from Margaux joined Chelsey and Jennifer on Studio10 to make Creole Seafood Bucatini.

Margaux 7899 Cottage Hill Road 251-277-3355 www.margauxmobile.com Hours of operation: Tues-Thurs: Happy Hour 4-5/ Dinner 5-9:15 Friday and Saturday: Happy Hour 4-5/ Dinner 5-9:15/ Late Night Menu 10-12

RECIPE INGREDIENTS (with amounts):

oil 2 Tbsp

yellow onion, small dice ½ cup

celery, small dice ¼ cup

bell pepper, small dice ¼

cup garlic, minced 2 Tbsp

thyme 8 sprigs

bayleaf 1 white wine ¼ cup

heavy cream 2 cups

blackening seasoning 1 Tbsp

salt 1 tsp pepper

½ tsp bell pepper,

julienned ¼ cup yellow onion

julienned ¼ cup

bucatini pasta 2 oz

dried shrimp 4 oz

crawfish tails 2 oz

green onion 1 oz

parmesan cheese 1 oz

STEPS: 1. Heat 1 Tbsp oil in a pot over medium heat until small wisps of smoke appear. Add diced onion, celery, bell pepper, garlic, and blackening seasoning and saute until browned (5-6 minutes). 2. Add thyme and bay leaf and deglaze with white wine. Allow wine to reduce by half. 3. Add cream and bring to a boil. Let simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to steep for an additional 20 minutes. Strain cream sauce and discard vegetables. 4. In a separate saute pan, add remaining Tbsp oil and place over medium heat until small wisps of smoke appear. Season shrimp with salt and pepper and saute on one side for 1-2 minutes. 5. Once sauteed on one side, flip shrimp and add julienned bell peppers and onion and saute for an additional 1-2 minutes. Add creole cream and simmer for 5 minutes. 6. Add cooked bucatini pasta and crawfish and remove from heat. Garnish with sliced green onion and parmesan cheese and serve.

