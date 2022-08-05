Showers and storms could pop up

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a muggy morning ahead to start your Friday, and we’ll have to watch out for pop up showers and storms.

The coverage of rain won’t be as widespread as it was earlier this week. High temperatures will reach the low 90s and the “feel like” temps will hit above 100 degrees so don’t forget to stay hydrated! Even though there will be fewer showers out there, there are still going to be pockets of heavy rain and lightning so keep an eye on the sky.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.