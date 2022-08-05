South Alabama hits the field for the first day of fall practice

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a 5-7 finish last season. The Jags are looking to turn it up under second year head coach Kane Wommack.

“The standard that you had for yourself a week ago when we ran our last OTA is no longer good enough so obviously the standard from a year ago is the way of the dodo bird,” said Head Coach Kane Wommack.

At the first day of fall camp the Jags showed a lot of intensity but there’s still some unanswered questions. Like who will be named QB 1 between junior Desmond Trotter and Toledo transfer Carter Bradley. It’s a question head coach Kane Wommack wants answered soon.

“I believe in the quarterback position and the leadership role that takes and giving that person and your team a chance to adjust,” said Wommack.

With last year’s Sun Belt offensive player of the year Jalen Tolbert now in Dallas there’s a lot of targets to go around. Senior Jalen Wayne is expected to lead the way but the group as a whole will need to overcome some drops on the first day.

“I just told them at the end of the day you signed your scholarship to catch the football. That’s what they expect from us so that’s what we’ve got to do,” said wide receiver Jalen Wayne.

On the defensive end the Jags will look to build on a solid 2021 season with a bigger focus on closing out games and a new attitude to go with it.

“We got to be more physical, we’ve got to attack the ball with a sense of urgency. I feel like we’re taking that leap where last year we were weathering the storm. This year we’re becoming the storm,” said cornerback Darrell Luter Jr.

“Takeaways. That’s the biggest thing. We’re going to go after the ball and we’re going to play very aggressive,” said Safety Keith Gallmon Jr.

