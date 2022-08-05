Storms return

(WALA) - An upper trough has tracked a little farther west, lowering our rain chances a bit temporarily. We still are on the edge of the Bermuda Ridge at the surface. This feature is still pumping in the moisture.

We still have a chance of scattered thunderstorms on Saturday. We should see a return to more likely chances for scattered storms by the weekend. Rain chances are especially higher again by Sunday as moisture values ramp back up. Monday and Tuesday are also looking especially wet.

The rip current risk remains low at the beaches.

Tropical storm formation is not expected in the next five days in the Atlantic Basin. We normally see an increase in tropical activity by the middle of August. So, now is the time to prepare for the more significant part of the tropical season.

