Surfside Services: Plumbing

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The following information was provided by Surfside Services:

As a company, we are around twenty vehicles on the road, for plumbing specifically we are at four and looking to add a fifth. We are growing as fast as we can find good plumbers who share our service philosophy of excellent customer service and quality work. We are actually hiring right now for our plumbing apprenticeship program.

Unlike so many of our other services which are seasonal, plumbing is consistent. As a company, it is exciting to see the steady, daily customer interactions plumbing fields. Our plumbing division has done a great job of building our customer base since day one. There is such a consistent need for plumbing in our area and there just aren’t enough licensed plumbers for the amount of work there is in Mobile and Baldwin counties. There is a real need and we are trying to fill it and train and employ great plumbers.

We specialize in all types of service plumbing. Water heaters, water leaks, sewer and drain, new fixtures, remodels—all residential and commercial service plumbing. And we have the right tools for it. An important part of plumbing is having the right equipment, the right tools, for your plumber to be efficient and effective. With Surfside we are definitely setup for that.

You can certainly contact us through our website, and we’re on several lead sources like Angi’s List and Yelp, but the fastest, easiest way to book is to just call.

We don’t outsource to call centers, not even at night. In fact, one of the owners takes the after-hours calls, which is great because if you’re calling late with an emergency—whether it’s plumbing, HVAC, or Electrical—you’re reaching one of us who can really figure out the best way to help you with your problem. We are a 24/7 service company, always open to take emergency calls.

