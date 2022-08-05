Two Louisiana men call Uber after chase with Baldwin deputies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men from Louisiana are in the Baldwin County Jail after allegedly taking law enforcement on a chase and eventually calling an Uber to pick them up after their car was spiked out.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office -- a deputy attempted to stop the Audi the men were in around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, August 4th on I-65 near mile marker 45. A pursuit ensued after the driver would not stop.

During the pursuit, deputies observed a pistol being thrown from the car.

The pursuit continued into Mobile County where it was spiked by Satsuma Police. According to investigators -- the two suspects fled the car into a nearby subdivision and had called an Uber in an attempt to elude authorities. A bystander -- called 911 after witnessing the men being picked up by the Uber driver.

The two were eventually arrested when the Uber driver was pulled over in Saraland.

The suspects are identified as Jarius Young, 30, and LaHenry Chairs, 31.

Young was arrested and charged with Attempting to Elude, Reckless Endangerment, and Certain Persons Forbidden. He also carries active felony warrants in Louisiana for strangulation.

Chairs is facing charges of Attempting to Elude and Certain Person Forbidden.

During a search of the suspect vehicle -- investigators say they found a Glock Upper and other ammo concealed in the trunk of the car. At this point, investigators have not found the gun that was seen thrown from the vehicle.

