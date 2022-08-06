The 6th annual Rubber Ducky Regatta makes a splash at Cooper Riverside Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s 6th annual Rubber Ducky Regatta made a splash at Cooper Riverside Park Saturday morning.

Families from all over watched as thousands of their “adopted” rubber ducks were dropped into the Mobile River.

A sea of yellow could be seen as the ducks made their journey. Families cheered their ducks on, hoping one of theirs was first to the finish line.

All the fun helped out a great cause. All the proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile to help house families with seriously ill and injured children being treated at area hospitals.

The Robinson family came out to support, adopting five ducks.

“These two were born premature so they were at the NICU’s at the Women’s and Children’s for almost six weeks so that’s how we found out about the Ronald McDonald House,” said Jeff Robinson, “so anytime there’s anything to do with Ronald McDonald House we always try to be involved some way or another because I just think its a good deal.”

The three fastest ducky adopters got a sweet prize. Everybody was a winner, even the last place ducky got a prize too.

The event typically raises anywhere from 15 to 20 thousand dollars to help families who stay at the house.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile said they are always in need of goods for the 38 families they house.

If you would like to donate you can visit https://rmhcmobile.org/.

