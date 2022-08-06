Advertise With Us
Baldwin County Public Schools gear up for start of new school year

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin county public schools are gearing up for the new school year.

Friday’s systemwide institute was held at the Foley Event Center and FOX10′s Byron Day helped was there to help pump the teachers up.

More than 4,000 school system employees across Baldwin County came together to get re-energized and recharged for the new school year.

The focus on Friday was all about acknowledging those who have gone above and beyond, and encouraging others to make a difference in a child’s life.

The first day of classes for Baldwin County public school students is Wednesday.

