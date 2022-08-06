Bishop State, Airbus hold FlightPath9 ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bishop State Community College and Airbus held its inaugural FlightPath9 Progression Ceremony Friday morning.

Airbus announced it plans to hire 1,000 more employees by 2025 and this aviation manufacturing program at Bishop State is one of several to help Airbus achieve that goal.

“Today is the first graduation ceremony of our FlightPath9 program,” said Bishop State President Olivier Charges. “It is a partnership with Airbus. It’s a wonderful partnership where we are going to graduate 46 students that are going to walk out of here with jobs at Airbus.”

Students progressing to the next phase of the program have also earned multiple industry-recognized certificates in precision measuring instruments.

This program is also open to high school students under dual enrollment with Bishop State. More information can be found on Bishop State’s website or the Flight Works Alabama website.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.