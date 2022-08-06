Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Bishop State, Airbus hold FlightPath9 ceremony

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bishop State Community College and Airbus held its inaugural FlightPath9 Progression Ceremony Friday morning.

Airbus announced it plans to hire 1,000 more employees by 2025 and this aviation manufacturing program at Bishop State is one of several to help Airbus achieve that goal.

“Today is the first graduation ceremony of our FlightPath9 program,” said Bishop State President Olivier Charges. “It is a partnership with Airbus. It’s a wonderful partnership where we are going to graduate 46 students that are going to walk out of here with jobs at Airbus.”

Students progressing to the next phase of the program have also earned multiple industry-recognized certificates in precision measuring instruments.

This program is also open to high school students under dual enrollment with Bishop State. More information can be found on Bishop State’s website or the Flight Works Alabama website.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gas prices continue to fall
Gas prices continue to fall
First Friday Art Walk in Fairhope attracts people near and far
National Oyster Day: Wintzell’s shucking and serving the favorite any way you want
National Oyster Day: Wintzell’s shucking and serving the favorite any way you want
City of Mobile preparing to boot cars with multiple long outstanding parking tickets
City of Mobile preparing to boot cars with multiple long outstanding parking tickets
Judge sentences man for scuffle with Thomasville cops
Judge sentences man for scuffle with Thomasville cops