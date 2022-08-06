City of Mobile preparing to boot cars with multiple long outstanding parking tickets

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile drivers listen up. Starting Monday, the city will be booting any cars with multiple outstanding tickets.

Motorists in Mobile believe it’s a tough situation.

“Definitely just pay your tickets. If not, just don’t let it get to that point. You know that you’re not supposed to be parked there at a certain time. Don’t do it. Just keep up on it. They are so many preventative measures that can stop the ultimate from happening,” Cortney Isham said.

While they understand that the city needs to take care of this problem. They also empathize with the drivers unable to pay those tickets.

“That’s a total inconvenience for people. On top of inflation and on top of everything going up, now your car is booted, and you have to pay even more. Plus, you have pay off the tickets and maybe court costs. It’s just too much. It’s actually keeping people in a hole,” Isham said.

“It’s really up to the city to decide what to do. Give them another alternative instead of locking their cars. They won’t have a way to go to work. They won’t have a way to carry their children. That’s going to be another problem,” Gloria Diamond said.

A city spokesperson said that this would only impact drivers with multiple unpaid tickets.

They sent FOX10 this statement Friday evening saying quote:

“The goal of this effort is to get people to come in compliance with the parking rules that allow the most Mobilians and visitors to access the great restaurants, stores and other businesses we have in our downtown”.

One man had this advice if you fall into that category of having those tickets.

“Park somewhere else. Save you some money and keep your car,” Demetrius Norwood said.

The city has a number you can call to check if you have parking tickets. You can call Republic Parking at (251) 438-9132.

