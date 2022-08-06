Gas prices continue to fall

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some of the cheapest gas in Mobile is at the Murphy Express Station, behind the Walmart off the I-65 Service Road.

On Friday, the station had gas at $3.44 a gallon. That’s almost a half-dollar drop from just the beginning of the week.

Customers were pleased by the cost.

“You can’t beat it!” said Daavon Wilson.

Emily Holley said, “Well, I’m an Uber and a Lyft driver, so you can imagine I am very happy it’s gone down 50 cents.”

Christian Driver said, “It’s making it easier on me and just trying to save money, honestly. I found this gas station because of a friend and I’ve been coming here ever since.”

Whether gas prices are about to be on a wider downturn trend, they can’t say.

“I’m hoping that it’s gonna go back down, but it’s never gonna go back to where it was,” Emily Holley.

According to AAA, the state gas price average as of Friday was $3.70 a gallon. In Mobile and Baldwin County, it’s was $3.78 cents a gallon.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.