MPD seeks woman in sexual assault investigation

Amanda Carroll
Amanda Carroll(Mobile Police Department)
By WALA Staff and Ariel Mallory
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department Special Victim’s Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman wanted in connection to a 2021 sexual abuse incident involving two juvenile victims known to her.

A grand jury recently indicted Amanda Carroll, 34, who has active warrants for two counts of sodomy first degree, sodomy second degree, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse, and sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

Decarius Evans, 34, was indicted as well and charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, second-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree rape first degree, second-degree rape and distribution of drugs to a minor. At the time of these indictments, he was already in Mobile County Metro Jail for domestic violence charges and has been booked on these charges.

Police say Evans and Carroll know each other.

Carroll’s whereabouts are unclear. Her last known address in the jail log shows she’s homeless.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

