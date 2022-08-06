Scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

The rain will gradually work it’s way inland and scattered showers and storms will be in our metro areas along I-10 around midday. Scattered to spotty storms will continue through the early afternoon and wind down as the afternoon goes along. Rain coverage will be around 50%.

Highs will be in the low 90s and heat index values will be in the low 100s.

Slightly higher rain chances for Sunday and the beginning of the workweek with good coverage of showers and thunderstorms.

The beach and boating forecast for the weekend looks pretty good. The surf will be fairly calm, so we have a low risk of rip currents. Regardless, please pay close attention to your local beach flags and be careful.

The tropics are quiet with no concerns for the next five days.

Have a great weekend!

