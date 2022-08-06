Volunteers with Oak Park Church in Mobile head to Kentucky to help flood victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local church is stepping up to give aid to those affected by the flooding in Kentucky.

Volunteers with Mobile’s Oak Park Church left for Hazard, Ky., to help flood victims in and around the city. With a trailer full of cleaning supplies, nonperishable food and other disaster relief materials, the volunteers are ready to help in any way they can.

“Our motto here is to love, to grow, and to serve, and Jesus made disciples to go serve and that’s what we feel like we’re called to go do here at oak park,” said Shane Jones, executive pastor. “We’ll head and just share a little bit of love with them, and encourage them, and pray for them, all of that.”

The group will stay up there for several days helping to provide meals to those affected.

