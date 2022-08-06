Wisconsin murder suspect also accused in Flomaton man’s death

FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for murder in Green Bay, Wis., is also accused of the murder of a Flomaton man, according to The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Twenty-three-year-old Caleb Scott Anderson, who’s from Michigan, was arrested earlier this week near Birmingham. He’s charged in the death of Dwight Dixon, 52.

Flomaton police found Dixon dead Wednesday inside his home on Dixon Road, according to ALEA.

On Wednesday, intelligence Analysts within ALEA’s Fusion Center (AFC) received information and created a statewide law enforcement bulletin on behalf of the Green Bay Police Department and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force on a possible murder suspect traveling in Alabama. Analysts quickly began receiving tips from local police departments that led to Anderson being identified as the suspect and led to the discovery of evidence linking him to both murders, according to ALEA.

Anderson was located while operating a stolen vehicle and was arrested Wednesday in Helena, Ala., by the USMS Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and officers with the Helena Police Department. He is charged with murder and first-degree burglary and is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Escambia County District Attorney’s Office, according to ALEA.

