Car overturns after 2-vehicle crash

Car overturns after two-vehicle crash Saturday on South University Boulevard at Grelot Road.
Car overturns after two-vehicle crash Saturday on South University Boulevard at Grelot Road.(WALA FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car overturned and at least one person had to be extricated following a two-vehicle crash on South University Boulevard on Saturday.

The Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the scene on South University Boulevard at Grelot Road shortly after 3 p.m.

Fully deployed airbags were visible in one vehicle. The other car had heavy front end and windshield damage.

It’s unclear the extent of injuries of those involved.

