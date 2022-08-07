Car overturns after 2-vehicle crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car overturned and at least one person had to be extricated following a two-vehicle crash on South University Boulevard on Saturday.

The Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the scene on South University Boulevard at Grelot Road shortly after 3 p.m.

Fully deployed airbags were visible in one vehicle. The other car had heavy front end and windshield damage.

It’s unclear the extent of injuries of those involved.

