Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Home-school expo highlights available resources in Baldwin County

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Home-schoolers are also gearing up for the new school year and in Robertsdale on Saturday, there was a one-stop shop to check out all of the resources available to home-schooled students in Baldwin County.

Organizers said they’re all about helping parents and students on their home school journey.

Sybil Viator and Stephanie Whaley, administrators with White Sands Academy said: “There’s a huge home school community around here so we wanted to put together an expo -- started a few years ago to allow parents to see what is available in Baldwin County and surrounding areas to help them in their home school community. (It’s) very exciting event every year and I think a lot of the community comes out -- even people who have been home schooling for years.”

This is the fourth year for the home schooling expo in Baldwin County.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sporting event held as part of Compass II Life's back-to-school bash
Sporting event held as part of Compass II Life’s back-to-school bash
Mayor’s Cup event tests young athletes, showcases parks and rec programs
Mayor’s Cup event tests young athletes, showcases parks and rec programs
Pedestrian injured in hit and run in downtown Mobile
Man suffers accidental gunshot wound, authorities say
Man suffers accidental gunshot wound, authorities say