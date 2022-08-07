Home-school expo highlights available resources in Baldwin County

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Home-schoolers are also gearing up for the new school year and in Robertsdale on Saturday, there was a one-stop shop to check out all of the resources available to home-schooled students in Baldwin County.

Organizers said they’re all about helping parents and students on their home school journey.

Sybil Viator and Stephanie Whaley, administrators with White Sands Academy said: “There’s a huge home school community around here so we wanted to put together an expo -- started a few years ago to allow parents to see what is available in Baldwin County and surrounding areas to help them in their home school community. (It’s) very exciting event every year and I think a lot of the community comes out -- even people who have been home schooling for years.”

This is the fourth year for the home schooling expo in Baldwin County.

