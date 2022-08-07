Hot, humid, with rain likely for our Sunday.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Showers and storms are starting the day along the coast. The rain will gradually work it’s way inland and scattered showers and storms will be in our metro areas along I-10 around midday. Scattered to spotty storms will continue through the early afternoon and wind down as the afternoon goes along. Rain coverage will be around 70%.

Highs will be around 90 and heat index values will be in the low 100s.

Few changes as we enter the workweek. Most days there will continue to be good chances of rain and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The beach and boating forecast for Sunday will be iffy in the morning with rain and storms likely. Things should improve after lunch. The surf will be fairly calm, so we have a low risk of rip currents. Regardless, please pay close attention to your local beach flags and be careful.

A wave coming off of Africa could develop by mid-week over the far Atlantic. That’s obviously a world away from us, so no worries. It just looks like the tropics may be waking back up after a quiet several weeks.

Have a great Sunday!

