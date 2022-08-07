Man suffers accidental gunshot wound, authorities say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities responded to the Walmart off Rangeline Road in Tillman’s Corner Saturday afternoon after a 38-year-old man reportedly shot himself accidentally.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m.

No further details about the incident or the man’s condition were available.

