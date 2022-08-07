Mayor’s Cup event tests young athletes, showcases parks and rec programs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Young athletes turned out to test their abilities during the Mayor’s Cup event Saturday in Mobile.

Families came out to Sage Park for a ton of activities, such as soccer, lacrosse, pickle ball, gymnastics and more. The event showcased the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation programs.

There were even inflatables on hand for the younger children to enjoy.

The free event also served as another way to bring the community together.

“That’s what it’s about. It’s about family,” said District 1 Mobile City Councilman Cory Penn. “Our goal, especially in District 1 in the city of Mobile, is to have fun events. It’s always a great time to fellowship together.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.