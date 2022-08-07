Advertise With Us
Mayor’s Cup event tests young athletes, showcases parks and rec programs

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Young athletes turned out to test their abilities during the Mayor’s Cup event Saturday in Mobile.

Families came out to Sage Park for a ton of activities, such as soccer, lacrosse, pickle ball, gymnastics and more. The event showcased the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation programs.

There were even inflatables on hand for the younger children to enjoy.

The free event also served as another way to bring the community together.

“That’s what it’s about. It’s about family,” said District 1 Mobile City Councilman Cory Penn. “Our goal, especially in District 1 in the city of Mobile, is to have fun events. It’s always a great time to fellowship together.”

