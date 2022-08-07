Advertise With Us
Pedestrian injured in hit and run in downtown Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian was injured Saturday afternoon in a hit and run accident in downtown Mobile.

According to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, a 60-year-old man suffered an injury to his leg at the corner of Government Street and South Scott Street.

Officials said the driver never stopped.

The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

