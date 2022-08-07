Pedestrian injured in hit and run in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian was injured Saturday afternoon in a hit and run accident in downtown Mobile.

According to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, a 60-year-old man suffered an injury to his leg at the corner of Government Street and South Scott Street.

Officials said the driver never stopped.

The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

