Sporting event held as part of Compass II Life’s back-to-school bash

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County public school students head back to class Wednesday, Aug. 10.

To get the students ready, the group Compass II Life held its annual Basketball Battle of the Bay, taking on local officers with the Daphne Police Department.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon was on hand for he community day at Daphne Middle School, which included food, free school supplies and much more.

“It’s very rewarding. It’s good to have a dream or a vision, but it’s more rewarding to see it all come together,” said Deon Gatson with Compass II Life.

“So, we got over 50 families here right now. We’ve got over 16 players. We’ve got about 20 cops. And as you can see -- you can see the score -- they are not giving us any slack,” he said. “But it’s awesome just to have the comradery, the family fun, and everybody come together -- as the kids start the school year off the right way.”

There were also free haircuts to get students looking their best, too.

“Man, it’s amazing. It makes me feel great to see I’m actually putting a small seed out there, said local barber Cychorsky Irizarry. “It might not be much, but whatever I can give, I feel good to be able to give back.”

Organizers say the event was a huge success, thanks to all of their community partners.

