Chelsey’s baby girl is here!

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are thrilled to announce that over the weekend Chelsey gave birth to her baby girl! Chelsey and her husband Johnny are so happy to introduce “Scottie” to the world. Mom and baby are both doing well. Click the video link to see a few pictures she shared with us of their new bundle of joy.

