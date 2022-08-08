Death deemed suspicious in Jackson County, Miss.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi are awaiting an autopsy of a man found dead Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department said the body was found behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community. Sheriff Mike Ezell said the death is suspicious.

More information will be released as it become available, according to the department.

