Grand Bay woman arrested on child sexual abuse charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The search is over for a wanted suspect.

Amanda Carroll, 34, is accused of serious charges involving a sexual abuse incident that happened last year. Carroll is facing charges of sodomy and sexual abuse.

She is accused of engaging in sexual acts with two-children under the age of 12 who are known to her.

Carroll has a bond hearing set for today.

Decarius Evans is booked in Mobile County Metro Jail for several of the same charges. In addition to rape and distributing drugs to a child, Evans was already in jail on domestic violence charges since June of last year.

