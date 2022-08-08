Gunman in July 4 Prichard homicide shot victim in leg and then head, detective testifies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fourth of July homicide on Main Street in Prichard started with an altercation involving a woman who has accused the victim of shooting her, an investigator testified Monday.

Prichard police Detective Bart Andrews testified that surveillance video from a gas station in the 500 block of West Main Street shows defendant Michael Anthony Edwards and victim Cleveland Goodwin. Between 3;30 a.m. and 4 a.m., Andrews said, the gunman shot Goodwin in the leg, causing him to fall to the ground.

“He was trying to crawl around a light pole when the suspect approached him and shot him in the forehead,” Andrews testified.

Mobile County Presiding District Judge George Hardesty determined prosecutors had sufficient evidence to send the case against Edwards, 43, to a grand jury.

Andrews testified that the woman, Kelly Winston, identified Edwards as the shooter. He said the woman told police she went to Edwards for help retrieving her belongings after Goodwin, 38. hit her.

Under cross-examination by defense attorney James Byrd, Andrews acknowledged that Winston told police Goodwin had threatened to kill Edwards. Byrd asked the detective if the surveillance video showed Goodwin carrying a weapon.

“It looks like he might have had something, but it didn’t like it was any kind of a weapon,” he said.

Andrews testified that police did not find a weapon on the victim after the shooting.

“This is the second or third time that Miss Winston has been the victim of a beating by Mr. Goodwin,” Byrd said after the hearing. “And my client was just trying to protect her.”

But Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh rejected that, telling FOX10 News that the evidence indicates that the altercation between Edwards and Goodwin was over at the time of the shooting. There is no evidence to support the suggestion that Edwards was defending himself, she said.

“That seems to be what they’re going to claim,” she said. “But there’s no evidence at this point to indicate that this was any kind of self-defense matter.”

Edwards also faces drug distribution charges stemming from a secret indictment handed up earlier this year.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.