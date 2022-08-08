Miss Mobile Bay Fundraising Queens Beauty Pageant 2022-23

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Miss Mobile Bay Competition is coming up on November 5th, 2022. To help raise funds, the group is organizing a scholarship fundraising pageant on September 10th in Mobile. The deadline to enter the fundraising pageant is September 5th. This event is for ages up to 13. Director Larry Andrews adds that all title holders will be a support system and sisterhood for the new Miss Mobile Bay Outsanding Teen throughout their year of service.

https://www.facebook.com/Miss-Mobile-Bays-Outstanding-Teen-103099591135232

https://www.facebook.com/Miss-Mobile-Bay-2045928592143287/

sunnyboypc@aol.com

