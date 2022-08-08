Mobile mayor sits in on court to support judge’s bail policy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mayor Sandy Stimpson spent some time in Mobile County District Court on Monday, getting a first-hand look at a judge who has begun making it harder for peopled charged with gun crimes to make bail.

The mayor observed the proceedings in Judge Zackery Moore’s courtroom.

Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich told FOX10 News that the mayor wanted to show support for the judge’s bail practice, which she said he implemented about four months ago. Moore now requires that in addition to the fee gun defendants pay a bonding, they much pony up a portion of the bail in cash – 5 percent for those with no violent criminal records and 10 percent for those who do have violent criminal records.

“We are extremely pleased that Judge Moore stepped out among the judges, and he is now taking a stance on gun violence cases,” she said.

As Mobile’s murder rate has skyrocketed over the past couple of years, the mayor loudly has complained about a revolving-door state of affairs at Mobile County Metro Jail, where people are able quickly to get out after committing crimes.

That situation is at the heart of a proposed constitutional amendment that will go before voters in November. It would give judges discretion to deny bail to defendants charged with a host of serious crimes. Currently, that is the case in capital cases.

Rich said Moore’s cash requirement in gun cases is making a difference.

“It’s making it more difficult for defendants to get out of jail,” she said. “And I think that is a incredibly smart and wise move by our newest judge, Judge Moore.”

