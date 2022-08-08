Police believe man shot girlfriend and set her on fire before he killed himself

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Yesterday’s horrific crime on Osage Street is now being called a murder. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says 33-year-old Laquisha Towner was in town with her family from North Mobile County.

“Somewhere around midnight we know that Ms. Towner voluntarily went with her boyfriend Derrick Rembert and they were gone for an extended amount of time,” said Chief Paul Prine.

Chief Prine says Towner’s family went to Rembert’s house looking for her and found the two of them talking in a vehicle. They were asked to wait before hearing popping noises. Police say Towner was shot multiple times before being doused with accelerant.

“She exited the vehicle on fire. Officers arrived on the scene and were able to speak to a conscious Ms. Towner. Ms. Towner named her assailant as Derrick Rembert,” added Prine.

Police say Towner died at the hospital. Rembert was found dead in the burned vehicle. Chief Prine says this isn’t the first incident between the two. Court documents show Rembert was arrested in January when he allegedly pointed a gun at Towner and threatened to do bodily harm or shoot her if she left.

“He was out on bond and those cases have yet to go to trial and of course now they won’t,” said Prine.

Chief Prine says an autopsy is being performed to officially determine Rembert’s cause of death. Meanwhile, if you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence Prine also says there are resources such as Penelope House, Safe Place, and the MPD Family Intervention Team.

