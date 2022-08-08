Muggy Monday with periodic showers and storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready for a muggy Monday morning out there and that will fire off periodic showers and storms the next few days. Our rain coverage will be 50-60% every single day this week. The main threats will continue to be heavy rain and lightning so when thunder roars, go indoors! Expect highs today to be cooler than they were on Sunday because of better rain coverage. Highs will reach the upper 80s today and will top out in the upper 80s each day this week.

In the Tropics, a disturbance in the Atlantic has a 40% chance of development. Too soon to know where this could go but this is the time of year where things turn active out there.

---

